US proposes delaying full enforcement of stricter ID rules until May 2027

Washington: The Biden administration on Thursday proposed delaying full enforcement of new regulations requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another two years to May 2027.

Congress in 2005 approved federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been pushed back repeatedly.

The Department of Homeland Security had in December 2022 pushed back the "REAL ID" enforcement deadline until May 7, 2025.

Enforcing the requirements immediately could have significant impacts on US airlines and airports.

The Transportation Security Administration, which is part of DHS and oversees airport security checkpoints, said Thursday it wants to implement a "phased approach" to the requirements through May 2027.