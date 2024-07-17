US Representative Schiff calls on Biden to end reelection bid: Reports

Washinton: Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff called on President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, becoming the 20th congressional Democrat to do so.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for the Senate, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.