US sanctions two Indians for alleged ties to Houthi network transporting Iranian oil

The release said that UAE and India-based Indian national Rahul Rattanlal Warikoo acts as the managing director of Indo Gulf Ship Management. He has also served in management roles for US-designated companies Safe Seas Ship Management and Aurum Ship Management, which have been implicated in Iranian oil shipments for Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and the al-Jamal network.

Dipankar Mohan Keot, a Hong Kong and India-based Indian national, serves as the technical manager of Indo Gulf Ship Management. In this role, Keot is responsible for monitoring vessel operations, including the budget and expenditure of the vessels under the company’s oversight, the release said.

Under the sanctions, all their property and interests in property that are owned directly or indirectly, with more than 50 per cent stake, would be blocked and reported to the OFAC, the release added.

Vessel captains Ali Barkhordar and Wahid Ullah Durrani are also being sanctioned for providing financial, material or technological support to the al-Jamal network.