US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint on night of Biden's fundraiser event

An agent of the United States Secret Service was robbed at gunpoint in Southern California, the same night when President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles at a fundraising event.
According to the Tustin Police Department, the agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint near a residential community.
The Tustin police officers had received a call at approximately 9.36 pm about a possible robbery at a residential development in Orange County.
Releasing a press release about the robbery and the received call, the Tustin PD wrote a Facebook post.
Upon arrival, the police officers got to know that the victim is a secret service agent whose bag was stolen at gunpoint.
On Facebook, the Tustin Police Department wrote, "On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 9:36 pm, Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community. On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the US Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint."
The agent informed that during the incident, shooting occurred but it wasn't sure that the suspect was injured in the shooting or not.
The Tustin Police said that officers have found some belongings of the victim in the area and the incident is yet to be investigated.
The police also said that as of now there is no known threat to the public and shared the picture of the suspected vehicle used to by the suspect to flee the crime scene.
Further in their Facebook post, the police wrote, "Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public. A 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or vehicle similar was seen leaving the scene. The suspect vehicle is pictured below."
The police department shared contact details from the public asking help to identify the suspect involved.
They wrote, "The Tustin Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying the subject(s) involved in this crime. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372 or gmelendrez@tustinca.org."
The alleged robbery happened on the same night when Biden was attending a high-profile fundraiser event in Los Angeles with former president Barack Obama and celebrities like Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, to raise $28 million.
At the event, Biden and Obama sat for an interview with famed television host Jimmy Kimmel, before taking to the stage for the event's conclusion.
According to a report by the New York Post, the fundraiser was a success as it managed to raise nearly $30 million.