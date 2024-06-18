US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint on night of Biden's fundraiser event

An agent of the United States Secret Service was robbed at gunpoint in Southern California, the same night when President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles at a fundraising event.

According to the Tustin Police Department, the agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint near a residential community.

The Tustin police officers had received a call at approximately 9.36 pm about a possible robbery at a residential development in Orange County.

Releasing a press release about the robbery and the received call, the Tustin PD wrote a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, the police officers got to know that the victim is a secret service agent whose bag was stolen at gunpoint.

On Facebook, the Tustin Police Department wrote, "On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 9:36 pm, Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community. On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the US Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint."

The agent informed that during the incident, shooting occurred but it wasn't sure that the suspect was injured in the shooting or not.

The Tustin Police said that officers have found some belongings of the victim in the area and the incident is yet to be investigated.

The police also said that as of now there is no known threat to the public and shared the picture of the suspected vehicle used to by the suspect to flee the crime scene.