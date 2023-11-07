US Supreme Court mulls legality of domestic-violence gun curbs

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the measure failed a stringent test set by the Supreme Court in a 2022 ruling that required gun laws to be "consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation" in order to survive a Second Amendment challenge.

Outside the court, about 250 people attended a rally organized by gun safety and domestic violence prevention groups, urging the justices to overturn the 5th Circuit ruling. They carried signs reading "Gun Laws Save Lives," "Protect Survivors," and "No Guns for DV (domestic violence) Abusers."

Advocacy groups have warned of the grave danger posed by armed abusers, citing studies that show that the presence of guns increases the chances that an abused intimate partner will die.

In a nation bitterly divided over how to address firearms violence including frequent mass shootings, the court's 6-3 conservative majority has taken an expansive view of the Second Amendment and has broadened gun rights in three landmark rulings since 2008.

Its 2022 ruling in a case called New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen recognized a constitutional right to carry a handgun in public for self defense, striking down a New York state law.