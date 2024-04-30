US Supreme Court won't halt Texas age verification for online porn

The plaintiffs contend that the case is straightforward given the Supreme Court's own precedents that treat non-obscene sexual content as constitutionally protected. These precedents allow governments to limit access by minors to sexual material but, under the First Amendment, they may not burden access by adults to such content.

Texas said its law is necessary because smartphones have made it much easier for children to instantly access "virtually unlimited" hardcore pornography.

The law, Texas said in a filing, "simply requires the pornography industry that (makes) billions of dollars from peddling smut to take commercially reasonable steps to ensure that those who access the material are adults".

The plaintiffs include the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association of adult content performers, producers and distributors, as well as companies that run several pornographic websites including Pornhub.com and xnxx.com.

Senior US District Judge David Alan Ezra issued a preliminary injunction in Austin blocking the law on the day before it was set to take effect. Ezra noted that "constitutionally protected speech will be chilled" and could sweep in non-porn websites hosting R-rated movies or sex education materials for high school students.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the law's enforcement while it reviewed the case, and in March ruled that the plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed in their First Amendment challenge to the age verification requirement, lifting Ezra's injunction on that provision.

The 5th Circuit upheld the judge's injunction against a separate provision of the law requiring websites to display "health warnings" about the effects of viewing pornography.