US, TikTok seek fast-track schedule, ruling by Dec 6 on potential ban

Washington: The US Justice Department and TikTok on Friday asked a US appeals court to set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets by Jan 19 or face a ban.

TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department in asking the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to rule by Dec 6 to be able to seek review from the Supreme Court if needed before the US deadline.

On Tuesday, a group of TikTok creators filed suit to block the law that could ban the app used by 170 million Americans, saying it has had "a profound effect on American life."

Last week, TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a similar lawsuit, arguing that the law violates the US Constitution on a number of grounds including running afoul of First Amendment free speech protections.