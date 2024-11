US: Two Ohio cops indicted in death of Black man who cried, 'I can't breathe'

The grand jury indicted officers Beau Schoenegge, 24, and Camden Burch, 24, of the Canton Police Department, on Friday on charges of reckless homicide in the death of Frank Tyson, 53, who was restrained after being suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident on April 18, Kyle Stone, the prosecuting attorney for Stark County, Ohio, said.