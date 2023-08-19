US warns space industry of growing risks of spying and satellite attacks

The US intelligence community is warning the domestic space industry of the growing risk of espionage and satellite attacks from China, Russia and other adversaries.

US space-related companies are at risk of “cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes and other techniques to gain access to the space industry,” says a bulletin issued jointly by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Air Force on Friday.