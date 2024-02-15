US woman goes missing in Spain; had sent ‘bizarre messages’ to loved ones about mystery man: Report

A Florida woman, Ana Knezevich, has mysteriously disappeared in Spain amid a tumultuous divorce. A US citizen originally from Colombia, the 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident chose to travel to Europe in the midst of her divorce proceedings with her Serbian husband, reported New York Post. While staying in a rented apartment in Madrid in December, she remained in frequent communication with her friends.

The last sighting of Knezevich by neighbours was on February 2, and her friend Sanna Rameau did not receive a response to a text she sent on the day of her disappearance, the publication said. However, the following day, Knezevich sent a message claiming she had met a man on the street with whom she felt an instant connection. She informed Rameau that they were headed to a country home two hours from Madrid and promised to call upon her return, citing poor cell signal.

Growing concerned about Knezevich's safety, Rameau asked for the address of her destination and questioned the wisdom of traveling with someone she had just met. The messages received by Knezevich's friends and family after her disappearance were described as "bizarre" and sparked suspicions that she may not have sent them herself.