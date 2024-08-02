Vance blames Harris for illegal immigration during Arizona border visit

Hereford, Arizona: Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for illegal immigration during a visit to the US-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday and claimed that migrants were overwhelming US schools and hospitals.

Vance, speaking in front of the border wall in the town of Hereford, called Harris a failed "border czar" and said she should have worked with US agencies to deal with illegal crossings, even though Harris was tasked with a narrower role of addressing migration from Northern Central America.

"Kamala Harris as border czar was asked to coordinate all these functions in government and she's done nothing," he said.

Republicans have tried to hold Harris responsible for high levels of illegal immigration under President Joe Biden, a Democrat who dropped his presidential bid last month. Biden's exit paved the way for Harris to become the likely nominee.