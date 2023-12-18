Vehicle crashes into Biden's convoy: 5 facts about US president's motorcade

A car collided with a vehicle near US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.

The car, which sustained damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by police.

While both Joe and Jill Biden are safe, here are five things you should know about the US President's motorcade.

Initially, horses and carriages were used by the Secret Service but these gradually got phased out in early 20th century with automobile becoming the preferred mode of transportation. The United States presidential state car is nicknamed ‘The Beast’, as per Secret Service. There are at least two identical cars that resemble the 'Beast' to throw off attackers. During Joe Biden’s inauguration, there were seven Beasts deployed, as per a report in the Spyscape. It is interesting to note that the Beast carries blood that matches the president's blood type as well as oxygen, in case of emergencies. There are generally around 50 vehicles in the motorcade and about 100 staff members in them. The Route Car, Pilot Car, Sweepers and the Lead Car runs ahead of the motorcade clearing the way, offering guidance and intelligence. While the President's limousine is always at the centre of the motorcade, there is no guarantee that the he/she is inside the vehicle.

(With Reuters inputs)