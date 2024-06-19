Vietnam to host Vladimir Putin in nod to old ties, risking ire of West

Hanoi: Vietnam prepared on Wednesday to roll out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin in a visit seen as a publicity coup for the Russian president, who is accused of war crimes in Ukraine, while bringing benefits and risks for Hanoi's Communist leaders.

Putin is expected to arrive late Wednesday night in Hanoi, fresh from a visit to Pyongyang, where he embraced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Although both North Korea and Russia face international isolation, Vietnam has built careful alliances with the United States and the European Union. The United States has already condemned Hanoi's hosting of the Russian leader.

That makes the Hanoi stop of Putin's tour especially important for the Russian leader, said Alexander Vuving of the Hawaii-based Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.