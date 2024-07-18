Violence grips Dhaka as quota clashes kill 18 more people in Bangladesh; Toll touches 25

“At least 18 people were killed and more than 2,500 were injured in today's nationwide clashes between protesters and law enforcers and ruling party men,” newspaper The Daily Star said.

Earlier, the mass-circulation Prothom Alo newspaper had reported, “There are reports of 11 deaths. While nine of these deaths are reported from Dhaka, one is in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, and one in south-western Madaripur district.”

Private Somoy Television channel said police continued to use rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

The major clashes between protesters and police erupted in the Uttara area of the capital where several private universities are located.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the identity of all but reports suggest most of the dead are assumed to be students.

Earlier, six people, most of them students, were killed on Tuesday while another death was reported overnight, taking the total death toll to 18 since the protest started more than a week ago.

However, police have not yet issued a statement on the casualties.

The escalated violence prompted authorities to shut the metro rail inside the capital alongside the railway services to and from Dhaka since Thursday afternoon.

The government ordered the shutdown of mobile internet networks to quell the demonstrators. Bangladesh police website was inaccessible while that of the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League was hacked.

Authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across the country including the capital, to maintain law and order, the official BSS news agency reported.

Government offices and banks were open as paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), riot police and elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrolled streets in Dhaka and other major cities but the attendance appeared thin because of limited public transport. Also, many offices have asked their staff to work from home.