Violent UK riots pose challenge to Keir Starmer’s new government

“This is not protest, it is pure violence, and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” he said of the riots. “The full force of the law will be visited on those who have been identified as having taken part in these activities.”

Mainstream politicians — even those who believe that illegal immigration is a major problem — have remained united in their condemnation of the violence, with members of the previous Conservative government voicing unqualified support for a firm response to the riots. Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister and current leader of the Conservatives, who pushed a much-criticised plan to ship asylum-seekers to Rwanda, called out the “violent, criminal behavior that has no place in our society.”

Priti Patel, a former Conservative Home Secretary who introduced some of the country’s most stringent laws on asylum-seekers, said in a letter to the current home secretary that “now is a moment for national reflection and solidarity — to pull back from the wave of violence we have seen, to call it out for what it is,” and “for Parliament to speak with one voice in condemnation.”

Even tabloid newspapers that typically take aim at the Labour government instead focused more on the mayhem.

Some Conservatives, Patel included, have also urged Starmer to recall Parliament from summer recess so that lawmakers can have more of a say in the response. And James Cleverly, a Conservative lawmaker and former home secretary, told British news outlets the government was “slow off the mark” in dealing with the riots.

But for the most part, any criticism has been indirect and muted, save for a few detractors like Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist right-wing party Reform UK. Last week Farage, newly elected to Parliament, put out a video questioning official information about the attacker, which some said gave air to the rioters’ beliefs. On Monday, he did condemn the violence, but then criticised what he said were Starmer’s “faltering attempts” to address it.

In the longer term, analysts say that the government will be tasked not just with law and order, but with how to promote community cohesion in a society that feels increasingly divided.

“The government’s focus today, this week, will be the visibility of policing and showing that they’ve got control of the streets,” said Sunder Katwala, the director of British Future, a nonprofit that researches public attitudes on immigration and identity. “And using the court systems to communicate clearly that people are going to get prosecuted.”

But he said it should then use the riots as an opportunity to begin to heal divisions.

For the last 25 years, under successive administrations, there have been discussions about having a strategy for promoting cohesion and integration in Britain, he said, but for a long time the focus was on combating Muslim extremism and radicalization, especially in the wake of terror attacks in the United States and Britain.

Luke Tryl, the UK director for More in Common, a nonprofit group that studies political attitudes, said it is important to distinguish between some British people’s vocal frustration with immigration and the violence the rioters brought to communities.

“That is very separate to what we are seeing tonight,” Tryl told BBC Newsnight on Saturday as fires burned in several cities.

Starmer directed part of his statement to the nation Sunday to the communities who had felt the brunt of the violence.

“To those who feel targeted because of the color of your skin, or your faith: I know how frightening this must be,” he said, adding that the violent mobs do not represent the country. “And we will bring them to justice.