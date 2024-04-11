Virginia panel documents history of violence by 6-year-old who shot teacher

A 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher last year in Virginia had a history of violent outbursts in school, including the choking of another teacher that led to his expulsion from kindergarten, according to an investigative report released on Wednesday.

The boy's record of disruptive behavior and physical abuse of fellow students and staff at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, were documented in the 30-page report from a special grand jury empaneled by the city's chief prosecutor.

The report also cited what it said were numerous failures by school administrators, especially Richneck's former assistant principal, Ebony Parker, to effectively address the child's disciplinary problems or keep his classmates' parents informed.

The 11-member panel said "shocking" lapses of judgment and inaction by Parker, who resigned after the shooting, constituted criminal liability for the circumstances that led to the gun violence.

An indictment returned by the grand jury charged Parker with eight counts of felony child neglect, one for every bullet contained in the handgun he brought to school from home in a backpack and used to shoot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6, 2023.

The charges, punishable by up to five years in prison on each count if Parker were convicted, were unsealed on Tuesday in a case that has drawn national attention due to the shooter's age. Few, if any, school administrators are known to have been criminally prosecuted over gun violence in schools.

The grand jury found that Parker had neglected to take action on four occasions when students and staff had warned that, on the day of the shooting, the boy was believed to have carried a firearm to school. She declined at one point to allow his backpack to be searched, the report said.

Many of the same allegations were leveled in a civil lawsuit brought against school administrators by Zwerner last April.

Parker could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. But according to the Washington Post, her lawyer has denied the allegations in Zwerner's civil complaint.