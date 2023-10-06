Vivek Ramaswamy says protesters rammed his campaign's car in Iowa: Police say 'no evidence'

“Things clearly escalated,” Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said. “(Ramaswamy) is used to dealing with protesters and handled it very calmly. So he was maybe a little more calm about it than the rest of us.”

Ramaswamy said he is a free speech absolutist "but what I witnessed today is not the way..”

According to a video shared by his campaign, the protestors had signs that read “Trans rights are human rights,” “Protect public schools” and “Stop fossil fuels. Climate change is real.”

“I've listened to people who have tried to protest me and had a conversation with them instead. My political rivals launched a barrage of attacks and insults toward me and I debated them instead,” he said.

“I won't claim to know what was in this protester's mind when they appeared to crash their car but what I can say is this, I will keep doing my part to ensure you're right to say what you need to say – peacefully,” he said and asserted that he will always stand for free speech and the right to peaceful protest.