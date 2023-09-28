Vivek Ramaswamy voices Trump's thoughts, calls for ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants’ kids in US

The first section of the citizenship clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment says, “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Although most agree with the long-held tradition that it grants citizenship to those born on US soil, some legal scholars argue that the phrase “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” seems to give the government some leeway to restrict the right, just as other constitutional principles can be limited, the report said.