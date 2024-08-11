Want to build an international order where China can be checked: J D Vance

“I think that we have a powerful economy, with the best workers in the entire world. If we need to fight a trade war with the Chinese, we will fight it and we will win it, but we cannot do what Kamala Harris has done, which is be so terrified of using the economic power that we have that she's not even willing to stop the flow of this deadly poison coming into our country,” he claimed.

According to the Ohio Senator, the former president and Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, gets along with world leaders, and there's nothing wrong with him complimenting them as people, if it makes him more effective diplomatically.

“If you actually have a good relationship with people and they trust you to follow your word. We have to remember that Democrats, including Kamala Harris, attacked Donald Trump for having a good relationship with Vladimir Putin. Well, when Donald Trump was president, Vladimir Putin didn't invade another country.

“...So maybe they should take a lesson from Trump's pray - playbook about diplomatic legitimacy, because I think Donald Trump got a lot done because world leaders respected him,” Vance said.