Watch | 'French Spiderman' climbs skyscraper in Paris to promote peace

"They need to decide for something once and for all. Otherwise, you know, we are on the verge of - and real this time - a World War Three, because if the Muslim countries, they start attacking Israel, it will be horrible, Armageddon,” he said.

“There are countries sending billions of dollars for arming people to kill other people. So it just doesn't work this way,” he added.

Robert said that the problem is “not so much about who is right or who is wrong” but it is about “finding peaceful solutions”, reported the publication.

Many lives have been lost in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7th after the Palestinian group launched a surprise attack on Israel.