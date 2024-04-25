Watch | Indian data scientist raids food bank in Canada, gets fired from his job after uploading video

In the video, Prajapati explained how he got free groceries in Canada from food banks in university and college campuses and boasted about saving 'hundreds of bucks' each month.

He further showed week's worth of food and groceries he took from food banks. The food included vegetables, fruits, bread and canned goods.

The video, now deleted, was originally posted on Instagram. However, it caught people's attention when an 'X' user reposted the video criticising Prajapati, the publication reported.

It was after the criticism that the video attracted, that action was taken against Prajapati.