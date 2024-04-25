Watch | Indian data scientist raids food bank in Canada, gets fired from his job after uploading video

An Indian data scientist, Mehul Prajapati, got fired from his job TD Bank in Canada after he shared a video of himself raiding food banks, meant exclusively for people belonging to low income families.
Prajapati was seen showing off in a video the he saves 'hundreds of bucks' every month by exploiting the food banks. He was criticised on social media and was eventually fired from his job, India Today reported.
In Canada, food banks operated by charitable organizations play a vital role in ensuring that individuals and families facing tough times have access to essential food supplies. These food banks meant for low-income families or students who are struggling financially.
He reached out to the publication to convey his side of the story and claimed that he was not fired from work but it was racial bias against him at work.
In the video, Prajapati explained how he got free groceries in Canada from food banks in university and college campuses and boasted about saving 'hundreds of bucks' each month.
He further showed week's worth of food and groceries he took from food banks. The food included vegetables, fruits, bread and canned goods.
The video, now deleted, was originally posted on Instagram. However, it caught people's attention when an 'X' user reposted the video criticising Prajapati, the publication reported.
It was after the criticism that the video attracted, that action was taken against Prajapati.
(Published 25 April 2024, 10:38 IST)