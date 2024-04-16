Watch: Migrant boat evades surfers in high-speed landing on California beach

Circulated widely on social media, the video showed the boat running ashore on Saturday, when at least 16 people hopped out and ran to the street where an awaiting SUV took some of them away. Others melded into the residential and commercial district frequented by tourists and locals.

The image of migrants presumed to be entering the country illegally has added fuel to the US immigration debate that is one of the animating issues in the November 5 presidential election between Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Elected officials from non-partisan offices in four cities and San Diego County convened a press conference near the Carlsbad site about 50 miles (80 km) north of the Mexican border on Monday, taking turns demanding more border security and criticizing US immigration policy.