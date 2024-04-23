Watch | Motorists rescue 71-year-old trapped inside a burning car on Minnesota highway

A group of bystanders in US' Minnesota rescued a 71-year-old man, Samuel Orbovich, trapped inside a burning car on the highway. The video of a few strangers risking their lives for Orbovich went viral on social media with numerous people lauding the act, Hindustan Times reported.

Orbovich reportedly avoided serious injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

An 'X' user posted the video and wrote, "A group of Good Samaritans save a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway."