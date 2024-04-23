Watch | Motorists rescue 71-year-old trapped inside a burning car on Minnesota highway

A group of bystanders in US' Minnesota rescued a 71-year-old man, Samuel Orbovich, trapped inside a burning car on the highway. The video of a few strangers risking their lives for Orbovich went viral on social media with numerous people lauding the act, Hindustan Times reported.
Orbovich reportedly avoided serious injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
An 'X' user posted the video and wrote, "A group of Good Samaritans save a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway."
The post quickly went viral and has accumulated over 16 million views. People have been commenting on the post appreciating the act.
"This is amazing and a true triumph of the human spirit. These Good Samaritans saved a stranger’s life because it was the right thing to do. God bless them,” a user commented.
Referring to them as heroes, a user wrote, "There is still hope in humanity after all. Heroes!"
Reacting to the incident, Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant, Jill Frankfurth told People, "the State Patrol is grateful that the driver is ok due to the heroic actions of the individuals who stopped to help. These types of incidents can happen anywhere and at any time and that’s why we always need motorists to remain vigilant".
Frankfurth also thanked the motorists and emphasised on the 'importance and willingness of people throughout Minnesota looking out for each other'.
(Published 23 April 2024, 10:01 IST)