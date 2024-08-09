Watch | Russian chess player poisons childhood rival by spilling mercury on board pieces

A Russian chess player Amina Abakarova, in a chilling incident, was suspended for poisoning her childhood rival Umayganat Osmanova by spilling mercury over her chess pieces at a tournament.

Abakarova has been arrested and could reportedly face up to at least three years jail if found guilty.

CCTV footage of the incident became available online, where the player can be seen entering the venue in southern Russia. She is seen preparing for the crime as the video goes on, and looks around before heading to her opponent's table. Then, the girl takes something from her bag and spills the 'substance' on the chess board as well as some of the pieces.