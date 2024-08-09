Watch | Russian chess player poisons childhood rival by spilling mercury on board pieces

A Russian chess player Amina Abakarova, in a chilling incident, was suspended for poisoning her childhood rival Umayganat Osmanova by spilling mercury over her chess pieces at a tournament.
Abakarova has been arrested and could reportedly face up to at least three years jail if found guilty.
CCTV footage of the incident became available online, where the player can be seen entering the venue in southern Russia. She is seen preparing for the crime as the video goes on, and looks around before heading to her opponent's table. Then, the girl takes something from her bag and spills the 'substance' on the chess board as well as some of the pieces.
Sharing the video, UNITED24 Media said "A chess tournament in the Russian republic of Dagestan took a dramatic turn when a player was accused of poisoning her opponent with mercury. Amina Abakarova approached her opponent’s table before the start of the match and spilled mercury near the chessboard.”
The handle added that the opponent fell ill during the tournamen, prompting the need for medical attention.
The Minister of Sport, Dagestan, told Mirror US "Like many others, I am perplexed by what happened, and the motives of such an experienced competitor as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible. The actions she took could have led to a most tragic outcome, threatening the lives of everyone who was present, including herself. Now she must answer for what she did by the law."
The perpetator, during the probe, said her motive behind the poisoning was a 'personal hostility' since Osmanova had defeated her in a regional contest.
Published 09 August 2024, 05:37 IST