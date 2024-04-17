Water levels in Russia's Kurgan cross 'dangerous' levels

The water level in the Tobol River around the city of Kurgan in Russia's southern Urals has exceeded the "dangerous level" mark, RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The river in the city, which is the administrative centre of the broader Kurgan region straddling the Tobol River near the border with Kazakhstan, rose by 123 cms (four feet) in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, reaching 865 cms (28 feet), RIA reported.

In the centre of Kurgan evacuation sirens have been blasting every two hours, RIA reported, urging resident to flee to safety. Officials said the river reaches a "danger" level once it crosses 850 cms (27 feet).

More than 660 residential houses were flooded in the region by Wednesday morning, RIA cited Emergency Ministry as saying.