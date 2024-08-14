'Weakening the military is weakening the nation,' says Pak Army chief Gen Munir

Asserting that no negative force could undermine the country, he said, "Any effort to weaken our armed forces is akin to weakening the state."

He stressed that the nation's unwavering trust in the Pakistan Army is the military's most valuable asset, and said, “Neither any negative force has ever been able to weaken this relationship of trust and love nor can it do so in future.”

“Historically, we as a nation have always emerged stronger after every hardship," he said, adding that mutual trust between the country and the armed forces played a key role.