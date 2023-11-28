What are the biggest fights at COP28 Climate Summit

By Jess Shankleman, Laura Millan and Jennifer A Dlouhy

More than 70,000 politicians, diplomats, campaigners, financiers and business leaders will fly to Dubai to talk about arresting the world’s slide toward environmental catastrophe.

The need for progress has never been more urgent: 2023 will almost certainly be the hottest year on record, greenhouse gas emissions are still rising and promises to cut pollution remain insufficient to take the risk of unmanageable warming off the table. At the same time, rapid inflation and global instability – including wars in Ukraine and Gaza – have scrambled the politics and economics of the energy transition.

"This is a very sobering, even somber moment as world leaders gather," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director with the climate program at the Union of Concerned Scientists in Massachusetts. "That said, there's a real opportunity in the climate space to secure some wins."

The responsibility for making a breakthrough lies with COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber. To many in the climate community his leadership of the talks is tarnished by his role as chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., one of the world’s largest oil producers. A report this week alleges he was prepared to use his COP role to promote Adnoc’s interests.

For his part, Al Jaber has publicly said he sees this COP as an opportunity to co-opt the fossil fuel industry into tackling emissions. One of the star announcements is expected to be a pledge by the global oil and gas sector to eliminate emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, by 2030. While the deal won’t have legal force, it’s one of several signs that progress can be made in the United Arab Emirates this December.

At least 150 countries and 25 national and international oil companies have signed the pledge, Adnan Amin, chief executive of COP28, said in an interview. His aim is to get 50 per cent of methane emissions covered by the commitment.

“These are very, very significant companies and countries and if we are able to really attack the methane issue here, that gives us substantial emission reductions of probably the most dangerous greenhouse gas,” Amin said, talking up prospects for this year’s summit.