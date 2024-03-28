What container ship Dali delivered to Baltimore before slamming into Francis Scott Key Bridge

By Kevin Varley

Furniture, appliances, plasticware, and construction machinery — products that fill the American home and much more are what container ship Dali offloaded in Baltimore before it slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday.

The 984-foot ship was carrying containers from various countries, including China, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam, to the US East Coast via the Panama Canal. The full shipping list serves as an example of the strong supply chain link between the US and Asia.