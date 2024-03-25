What do we know about the deadly attack at the concert hall near Moscow?

Moscow: Armed men burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 137 people and wounding 182 in the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege.

What do we know about the attack?

The attack

The four men, armed with Kalashnikov automatic weapons, arrived at the Crocus City Hall at around 7:40 pm (1640 GMT) in a minivan. The men walked calmly towards the metal detectors at Crocus City Hall, firing their automatic weapons point-blank in short bursts at terrified civilians who fell screaming in a hail of bullets.

Verified video showed people rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above screams. The attackers walked through the concert hall aiming and then firing at civilians.

Russian investigators said that the men began to set fire to the building. Some witnesses said they poured some sort of liquid on seating and curtains in several places before igniting it.

Crocus City Hall has seats for 6,200 people. The Scorpions, Elton John and Vanessa Mae have performed there. In 2013, Donald Trump attended the "Miss Universe" pageant at the hall.