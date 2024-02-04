What’s brewing in India’s neighbourhood?

It is, however, in the Maldives that China achieved the greatest success in its bid to influence the domestic political processes in the countries in the vicinity of India. The People’s Party of Maldives (PPM) government, led by Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, had steered the tiny island nation into a debt trap by awarding the state-owned companies of China contracts to build several infrastructure projects – mostly on unsustainable loan terms. Though Beijing’s influence over his regime had resulted in strains in New Delhi’s relations with Malé, it saw a reset after Solih and former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed led the Maldivian Democratic Party to victory in the November 2018 elections. Beijing was, of course, not amused with Solih’s ‘India First’ policy and Yameen soon launched an ‘India Out’ campaign. Muizzu was among the ones on the frontline of the ‘India Out’ campaign, which New Delhi suspected to be a joint project of China and Pakistan. The campaign gained momentum over the years and helped Muizzu beat Solih in the presidential elections in September 2023.