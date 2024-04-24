Explained | What the US Congress passed to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The largest of the four bills, in dollar terms, allocates $60.84 billion to support Ukraine in its two-year-long battle to repel Russia's invasion.

This includes $23.2 billion to replenish US weapons, stocks and facilities and $11.3 billion for current US military operations in the region.

The US does not have troops in Ukraine, but the Pentagon has been training Ukrainian troops elsewhere in the region and continues to maintain readiness and a presence across the continent, including countries in eastern Europe such as Estonia.

It also includes $13.8 billion for the purchase of advanced weapons systems plus $26 million to "continue oversight and accountability" of aid provided to Ukraine.

The funding brings the total US investment in the conflict to $170 billion. It became the first new funding approved by Congress since Republicans took control of the House in January 2023.