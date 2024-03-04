Explained | What to look for in China's annual parliament session this week

Beijing: China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), will kick off its annual session on Tuesday, with all eyes on plans to support growth in the world's second largest economy.

A property crisis, deepening deflation, a stock market rout, and mounting local government debt woes have pressured China's leaders, so that the stakes for this year's session loom large for international investors and companies operating there.

Here are key details and issues to look out for:

WHAT ARE THE "TWO SESSIONS"?

Parliamentarians and political advisers gather in Beijing every March for two parallel sets of meetings called the Lianghui or "Two Sessions".

Fanfare surrounds the week-long meetings in the Great Hall of the People, a cavernous building south of the Forbidden Palace, which are widely publicised by state media to send a message that policy directions and personnel decisions adopted there express the will of the people.

The NPC, consisting of elected parliamentarians, is China's national legislature and in principle the most powerful state body under the constitution.