Who was Geoffrey Kitchen, the Briton who died in turbulence hit Singapore Airlines flight

The man who was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing after it encountered extreme turbulence, has been identified as a British passenger named Geoffrey Kitchen (73), according to a report by The Guardian.

The General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn said that Kitchen had 'likely' died due to a heart attack, while head injuries were sustained among seven people who were critically injured in the incident.

Kitchen, who was travelling to Singapore on the 10 pm flight on Monday from Heathrow, was a retired insurance professional who had turned into an amateur dramatics' performer.

According to the publication, Kitchen's neighbours had told that he and his wife were all set to enjoy a 6-week holiday after taking a stop enroute to Australia.

Originally from Bristol, Kitchen had lived most of his life in Thornbury, Gloucestershire after he moved into his present semi-detached home in 2012.