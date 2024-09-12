Who's vying to be Japan's next prime minister?

The former defence minister is making his fifth and, he says, final bid to lead a party that has governed Japan for most of the past seven decades.

Ishiba leads in most opinion polls, with 28 per cent of respondents in an NHK survey on Sept. 9 favouring him as Kishida's successor.

He is alone among the candidates in calling for a shift from nuclear power to renewable energy such as geothermal and supports legislation that would allow female emperors, a view opposed by many LDP lawmakers.

His economic strategy includes boosting wages to counter rising prices and possibly exempting some goods from the Japan's 10% sales tax to help lower income citizens.

He backs the Bank of Japan's policy to gradually raise interest rates but has said it is unclear whether the timing is right for any new hikes now.

He has also proposed establishing a disaster management agency to build shelters and wants to improve conditions for military personnel to ensure ageing Japan has enough troops for its defence.

The son of a former prefectural governor and cabinet minister he is a rare Christian in a country dominated by Buddhism and Shinto. He is known for building model ships and planes.