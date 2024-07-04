Why a new conservative brain trust is resettling across America

As Trump barrels through his third presidential campaign, his supporters buoyed by last week's debate, many of the young activists and thinkers who have risen under his influence see themselves as part of a project that goes far beyond electoral politics.

Rather, it is a movement to reclaim the values of Western civilization as they see it. Their ambitions paint a picture of the country they want should Trump return to the White House -- one driven by their version of Christian values, with larger families and fewer immigrants. They foresee an aesthetic landscape to match, with more classical architecture and a revived conservative art movement and men wearing traditional suits.