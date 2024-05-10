Why German politicians are facing growing violence

Berlin: The black-clad attackers beat up Matthias Ecke so badly as he put up posters in Dresden that he needed surgery. In Nordhorn, a man threw eggs at a lawmaker then punched him in the face. In Berlin, a pensioner hit a senator on the head with a bag.

Just three of the assaults that German politicians have suffered over the past week as campaigns get underway for European Parliament and district council elections.

Tensions have always risen ahead of votes. But something has shifted, say parties and analysts. Assaults causing physical injury have surged - 22 on politicians so far in 2024, compared with 27 for all of 2023, the Federal Criminal Police Office said this week.

The atmosphere has also changed, coarsened by the all-out shouting matches stoked by social media and the divisions and rhetoric of populist politics.

"We are observing an affective polarization. When dissenters become 'enemies'," said Stefan Marschall, a political scientist at the University of Duesseldorf.

Reuters spoke to a dozen politicians who described physical and verbal attacks. One of the main risks, most said, was that the hostile climate would scare off candidates or campaigners and ultimately skew the outcome of elections.