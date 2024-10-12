With almost 1,700 participants, Portuguese school sets new Guinness World Record for largest programming lesson

<p>Lisbon: Nearly 1,700 students aged between 12 and 67 gathered at the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology on Saturday to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest computer programming lesson in a single venue.</p><p>The previous record grouped 724 participants in Dallas, in the United States, on Oct. 31, 2016.</p><p>"The final total was counted on how many people were here and 1,668 participants were achieved," said Guinness World Records Adjudicator Paulina Sapinska.</p>.A rare sighting of Northern Lights entrances viewers in New York Area.<p>Organisers sought to draw more international attention to Portugal as a growing hub for information technology and to generally popularise computing.</p><p>IST chief Rogerio Colaco said computing literacy these days was the same as the ability to read and write 100 years ago, adding this meant "everyone must know a little bit about computer science, about programming, to live in the present world".</p>