With almost 1,700 participants, Portuguese school sets new Guinness World Record for largest programming lesson

The previous record grouped 724 participants in Dallas, in the United States, on Oct. 31, 2016.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:07 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:07 IST
World news, Guinness World Records, Trending, portugal

