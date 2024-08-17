With Rs 3356 crore net worth, Gunther VI is world's richest dog: Report

With the net worth of a whopping Rs 3356 crore, Gunther VI is the richest dog in the world.
As per a report in The Times of India, Countess Korlotta Liebenstein, a wealthy woman with no heir, left her fortune worth $80 million to her pet Gunther III in 1992. Meanwhile, she handed over the responsibility of making sure that the wealth was used honestly to her friend's son, Maurizio Mian who built a lavish empire for the dog's descendants.
Mian also multiplied Gunther III's $80 million to $400 million, making his great-grandson the world's richest god.
Reportedly, the wealth of the millionaire dog is managed by a board of trustees who ensure that his net worth grows over time. Gunther had also allegedly purchased a mansion in Miami from popstar Madonna which was worth $7.5 million. His trustees later sold it at $29 million.
Moreover, Gunther VI also owns many properties as well as a pop music group. He also bought a sports team called the Pisa Sporting Club and had reportedly formed a music group as well.
The german shepherd has 27 employees working for him and even own a yacht. He is allegedly living a luxurious life in Italy where he reportedly has a chauffer-driven convertible BMW.
While the dog's wealth continues to stun people, a Guinness World Records had reportedly said that there was no way to recognise Gunther's wealth for an official title due to the lack of evidence.
Published 17 August 2024, 13:21 IST