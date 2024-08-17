With Rs 3356 crore net worth, Gunther VI is world's richest dog: Report

With the net worth of a whopping Rs 3356 crore, Gunther VI is the richest dog in the world.

As per a report in The Times of India, Countess Korlotta Liebenstein, a wealthy woman with no heir, left her fortune worth $80 million to her pet Gunther III in 1992. Meanwhile, she handed over the responsibility of making sure that the wealth was used honestly to her friend's son, Maurizio Mian who built a lavish empire for the dog's descendants.

Mian also multiplied Gunther III's $80 million to $400 million, making his great-grandson the world's richest god.