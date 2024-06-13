With Russia not attending, what can this weekend’s Ukraine peace summit achieve?

The plan includes: nuclear safety (underlining the risks posed by Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as Russian nuclear sabre-rattling) -food security (addressing the disruption of global food supplies caused by the invasion and the need for freedom of navigation from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports) -energy security (highlighting Russia’s attacks crippling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure) -the release of all Ukrainian prisoners and return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia (the subject of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court against President Vladimir Putin) -the restoration of Ukrainian territory to its pre-2014, internationally recognised borders -the full withdrawal of Russian military forces -justice under international law, including a special tribunal to prosecute alleged war crimes and compensation for damage caused to Ukraine -addressing environmental destruction caused by the war -security guarantees for Ukraine against future Russian aggression -a multilateral peace conference with a binding treaty to end the war.