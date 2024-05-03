Witness who extracted secret recordings of Trump to return to the stand

But the morning's testimony, at the tail end of the trial's third week, is set to begin with a witness from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Douglas Daus, who on Thursday discussed a recording of Trump and his former fixer, Michael Cohen, that was heard in court. That recording, made surreptitiously by Cohen, allowed the jury to hear Trump discussing the funding of a hush-money deal for a former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.