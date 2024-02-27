Woman dies after eating at Disney’s restaurant in US after being assured allergen-free food

A doctor from the New York University, allergic to nuts and dairy died in October last year after eating at one of Disney’s restaurants in Florida, despite being assured allergen-free food by the staffers.

Her husband has filed a lawsuit blaming the staff of negligence that led to the demise of his wife, as per a report in the New York Post.

In his 19-page lawsuit, Jeffrey Piccolo, the husband of late Kanokporn Tangsuan, accused the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of being negligent as he alleged that his wife had told the waitstaff that she had nut and dairy allergies.

The incident unfolded on October 5 when the couple was having dinner at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs. Tangsuan repeatedly clarified that she suffered from allergy from certain food items after which the staff assured that they could make allergen-free food. After eating broccoli, corn fritters, scallops and onion rings, Tangsuan and her husband went to a shopping complex where she started to feel sick.