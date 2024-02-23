Woman’s body found on University of Georgia campus; foul play suspected

A woman’s body was found in a wooded area on the University of Georgia’s campus Thursday, according to university officials, who said that foul play was suspected in her death.

In a statement to The New York Times, the university said the victim was an undergraduate student at the school until the spring of 2023 and then enrolled at August University’s nursing program, both of which are in Athens, Georgia.

Just after noon, a friend reported to campus police that the woman was missing after she did not return from a run near the university’s intramural fields, the University of Georgia Police Department said.

At 12:38 pm, officers found the woman’s body in a patch of forest near a lake. The woman, whose name and age have not been released, “was unconscious and not breathing” and had “visible injuries,” police said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead.

Police do not have any suspects, Jeffrey Clark, the chief of university police, said at a news conference Thursday night.

“When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger,” the chief said. “But there’s no immediate danger at this time.”

Clark declined to comment on the nature of the death.

He said he could not recall any homicides on campus in the past 20 years.

Investigators were reviewing footage from campus security cameras, the chief added. He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the university Police Department at (706) 542-2200.