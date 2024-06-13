Wounded leaders of the West gather in Italy to discuss an unruly world

Anxiety about the role of the Group of 7 is nothing new: These seven countries account for a diminishing share of global gross domestic product. The leaders of China and Russia are conspicuously absent. (Russia was suspended from the group in 2014 after it annexed Crimea and left permanently in 2017.)

In a gesture to the changing world, Meloni has invited an A-list of non-Western leaders to Italy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. She also invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and Pope Francis.

Some of these leaders shoulder their own burdens. Modi was just elected to a third term, but his party’s parliamentary majority vanished. Erdogan suffered setbacks in local elections. While these leaders will not take part in the core sessions, some will hold separate meetings with Biden and other leaders, serving as a reminder of how power dynamics in the world are shifting.

Domestic politics will intrude on the G7’s business in ways large and small, according to analysts and diplomats. With Britain on the cusp of a vote that is likely to bring in a new government, Sunak is not expected to sign up to major commitments on trade with China or sanctions against Russia. Instead, his participation in the summit could end up being a farewell tour.

“How can you commit to anything if you’re going to have a change in government?” said Agathe Demarais, a senior policy fellow and director of the geoeconomics initiative at the European Council on Foreign Relations in London. “‘Wait and see’ is probably going to be the keyword.”

While Biden does not have to face voters until November, analysts said he, too, may be preoccupied by his election struggles back home, as well as by personal issues, including the conviction of his son, Hunter, on three felony counts of lying on a federal firearms application in 2018.

To a lesser degree, domestic politics may also constrain Scholz and Macron. Both are in more vulnerable positions after the advances made by far-right parties in European Parliament elections.

A surge in populism could divide the Western leaders on some issues and play to advantage of their biggest rivals on others. Far-right parties tend to be more hostile to free trade but friendlier to China and less supportive of harsher sanctions on President Vladimir Putin of Russia. These are all issues that will loom large when the leaders sit down Thursday in the coastal town of Fasano.

The Biden administration has pushed Europe to impose higher tariffs on China’s exports of electric vehicles, batteries and semiconductors, as it did in May. It is trying to drum up support for secondary sanctions on Russia, a major escalation of pressure that would go after companies that do business there.

But Demarais said, “The Europeans know that Trump could undo anything that Biden promises.” And given their own weakened position, she said, “If they sign an agreement, there’s also a risk that they wouldn’t get parliamentary approval for it.”

Macron, having lost in the European vote to the far-right party of Marine Le Pen, dissolved the French National Assembly and called snap elections that will end on July 7. Though he will be president for another three years, regardless of the outcome, he is weakened and could be forced to share power with an opposition prime minister.

Political analysts have likened Macron’s roll of the dice to the fateful decision by David Cameron, the former British prime minister who is now the foreign secretary, to call a referendum on Brexit in 2016.

In Germany, Scholz’s Social Democrats finished third in the European elections, after the opposition Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany, which swept the former East Germany. Scholz’s coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democrats, also fared badly.

While Scholz is unlikely to call a new election like Macron, he is under pressure to do so. He and his government are deeply unpopular, their internal bickering a recipe for paralysis. German support is viewed as crucial for tariffs against China, a major competitor in electric vehicles, as well as secondary sanctions against Russia.