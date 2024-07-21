Wrongfully convicted of murder, US woman freed after 43 years: Report

A US woman called Sandra Hemme, who was in prison for 43 years, was released after a judge overturned her conviction, BBC reported.

In November 1980, 20-year-old Hemme was given a life sentence after she was found guilty of stabbing a library worker called Patricia Jeschke to death in St Joseph, Missouri.

The only evidence against Hemme was a confession she had given in a psychiatric hospital under heavy sedation.

Hemme is believed to have served the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in US history according to her representatives, as per the report.

Though she is no longer incarcerated, her case is still being reviewed. Her legal team, from the Innocence Project, said that they are grateful that Hemme could finally reunite with her family and also vowed to “continue to fight” to clear her name.

On June 14, her conviction was overturned by the Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman. His original 118-page ruling said Ms Hemme’s lawyers had clear proof of her innocence, including evidence that was not given to her defence team at the time.