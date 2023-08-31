Yale's president announces he will step down

This month, the university announced that its entering class was one of its largest ever — 22 per cent of students were eligible for federal Pell Grants for low-income students, and 21 per cent were the first in their families to go to college. A decade ago, the number of first-generation students was 12 per cent. This year, Black students made up 14 per cent of the class, 18 per cent were Latino, 42 per cent were white and 30 per cent were Asian American.