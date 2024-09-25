Zelenskyy addresses security council, calls for attention to stay on Ukraine

United Nations: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “Russia can only be forced into peace” and urged that the Russia-Ukraine war not be overlooked as the world turned its attention to wars in the Gaza Strip, Sudan and Myanmar.
“Russia is committing an international crime,” Zelenskyy said in a short but impassioned speech. “This war can’t simply fade away, this war can’t be calmed by talks. Actions are needed. Russia can only be forced into peace.”
Zelenskyy also told the council’s 15 members that Ukraine had obtained information that Russia was planning to attack its three nuclear plants. “We have proof of this, if Russia is ready to go that far, it means nothing you value matters to Moscow,” he said.
Zelenskyy said he had put together a new victory plan in the almost 3-year-old war based on the principles and values of the UN charter, but did not elaborate on its details other than to say that he was organizing a peace conference. He added that he would invite all countries to the conference, including China, Russia’s most powerful partner, and India, which has said it is a neutral player in the war but is helping to sustain Russia’s economy with large oil purchases.
Zelenskyy was speaking ahead of meetings this week, during which he plans to present his “victory plan” to President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials. So far, he has withheld details of the plan from the public. Zelenskyy has also called for the United States and other allies to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles provided by the West to strike deep into Russia.
Secretary-General António Guterres briefed the Security Council, telling diplomats that it was past time to end the war in Ukraine, which has led to catastrophic civilian suffering and spillover consequences, such as a rise in grain and energy prices and the displacement of millions. He also laid out the U.N.’s role in providing lifesaving humanitarian aid to some 6.2 million people in Ukraine this year, and he appealed to donors for more funding.
With the bitter winter approaching, only half of the U.N.’s response plan was funded, Guterres pointed out.
“The longer this tragic war continues, the greater the risk of escalation and spillover,” he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Security Council must act to address North Korea and Iran sending weapons to Russia for its war. He repeated an assertion that he first made during a trip to Britain this month — that in exchange for Iran equipping the Russian military with armed drones and short-range ballistic missiles, Russia was “sharing technology with Iran on nuclear issues, as well as space information.”
Blinken did not give more details. Russia was one of several powerful nations that joined an agreement led by President Barack Obama to place limits on Iran’s nuclear program.
Blinken said the Security Council must also help Ukraine reach “a just and lasting peace.” That means any diplomatic settlement must allow Ukraine to retain its full sovereignty and territorial integrity, despite the intent of President Vladimir Putin of Russia to occupy and annex large parts of eastern Ukraine, in addition to Crimea.
The Security Council has been deadlocked over the war in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council with veto power, has blocked resolutions calling for an immediate withdrawal of its troops.