Zelenskyy addresses security council, calls for attention to stay on Ukraine

United Nations: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “Russia can only be forced into peace” and urged that the Russia-Ukraine war not be overlooked as the world turned its attention to wars in the Gaza Strip, Sudan and Myanmar.

“Russia is committing an international crime,” Zelenskyy said in a short but impassioned speech. “This war can’t simply fade away, this war can’t be calmed by talks. Actions are needed. Russia can only be forced into peace.”

Zelenskyy also told the council’s 15 members that Ukraine had obtained information that Russia was planning to attack its three nuclear plants. “We have proof of this, if Russia is ready to go that far, it means nothing you value matters to Moscow,” he said.

Zelenskyy said he had put together a new victory plan in the almost 3-year-old war based on the principles and values of the UN charter, but did not elaborate on its details other than to say that he was organizing a peace conference. He added that he would invite all countries to the conference, including China, Russia’s most powerful partner, and India, which has said it is a neutral player in the war but is helping to sustain Russia’s economy with large oil purchases.

Zelenskyy was speaking ahead of meetings this week, during which he plans to present his “victory plan” to President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials. So far, he has withheld details of the plan from the public. Zelenskyy has also called for the United States and other allies to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles provided by the West to strike deep into Russia.

Secretary-General António Guterres briefed the Security Council, telling diplomats that it was past time to end the war in Ukraine, which has led to catastrophic civilian suffering and spillover consequences, such as a rise in grain and energy prices and the displacement of millions. He also laid out the U.N.’s role in providing lifesaving humanitarian aid to some 6.2 million people in Ukraine this year, and he appealed to donors for more funding.

With the bitter winter approaching, only half of the U.N.’s response plan was funded, Guterres pointed out.

“The longer this tragic war continues, the greater the risk of escalation and spillover,” he said.