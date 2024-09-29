Zelenskyy says Donald Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview with Fox News aired on Saturday, said he received "very direct information" from Donald Trump that the former US president would support Ukraine in the war against Russia if he is reelected in the November presidential election.

Zelenskyy, who was in the United States for the UN General Assembly, presented his war "victory plan" to Trump during a closed-door meeting on Friday, after the Republican presidential candidate said he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Speaking to Fox News after that meeting, Zelenskyy said, "I don't know what will be after elections and who will be the president ... But I've got from Donald Trump very direct information that he will be on our side, that he will support Ukraine."

He has used his US visit to promote his "victory plan," which a US official described as a repackaged request for more weapons and a lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles. The plan presupposes the ultimate defeat of Russia in the war, the official said. Some officials see the aim as unrealistic.