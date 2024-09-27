Zelenskyy to meet Trump amid fears for continued US support for Ukraine

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is set to meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday as concerns mount in Kyiv that a second Trump administration could spell the end of US support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at Trump Tower in New York City, will be the first in-person encounter between the two men since 2019.

Zelenskyy is nearing the end of a nearly weeklong visit to the United States during which he has made appeals for increased financial and military aid to President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee; and bipartisan groups of lawmakers.