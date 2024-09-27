Zelenskyy to meet Trump amid fears for continued US support for Ukraine

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is set to meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday as concerns mount in Kyiv that a second Trump administration could spell the end of US support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.
The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at Trump Tower in New York City, will be the first in-person encounter between the two men since 2019.
Zelenskyy is nearing the end of a nearly weeklong visit to the United States during which he has made appeals for increased financial and military aid to President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee; and bipartisan groups of lawmakers.
Convincing US officials to sustain aid to Ukraine has become more complicated as fighting on the Ukrainian battlefield stretches further into its third year and much of the world's attention is now focused on the conflicts in the Middle East.
Although Biden pledged Thursday to increase military aid for Ukraine, he stopped short of authorizing Kyiv to fire Western-made long-range missiles into Russia, something the Ukrainians have long pleaded for.
Persuading Trump to continue supporting Ukraine if he is reelected might prove even more arduous. At several public events, the Republican candidate has vowed to end the war quickly, even if that means having Ukraine cede large swaths of territory to Russia.
"Any deal, even the worst deal, would have been better than what we have right now," Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Trump has also long been skeptical about providing financial and military aid to Ukraine, saying that the contributions were draining American resources, a stance that the Republican Party has largely echoed.
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., the speaker of the House, did not meet with Zelenskyy during his visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday, and he demanded this week that Ukraine fire its ambassador to the United States, accusing her of meddling in US election affairs.
Yet some Ukrainian analysts say Trump is a wild card when it comes to foreign policy, and that his potential return would not necessarily be bad news for Ukraine.
"There is a certain level of unpredictability about Trump," Sergiy Solodkyy, the first deputy director of the New Europe Center, a Kyiv-based foreign policy think tank, said in an interview this summer. "He may say something publicly and act differently when he's in power."
Solodkyy noted that after Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Trump reversed President Barack Obama's policy of not providing weapons to Ukraine. He also approved a decision to send Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, which proved useful at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022.
He also pointed out that Trump soft-pedaled his opposition to additional US aid to Ukraine earlier this year, prompting some Republican members of Congress to vote in favor of the military package after months of holding back.
Analysts say Ukraine has been developing strategies to appeal to Trump's key stated interests, such as shoring up the US economy.
Oleksandr Kraeiv, the head of the North America Program at Ukrainian Prism, a research institute, said that emphasizing the economic benefits for American arms manufacturers could resonate with Trump.
"We need to be practical and less ideologized," Kraeiv said.