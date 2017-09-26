No troop contribution in Afghanistan: India

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 3:36 PM IST
  UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Govt sets up body for 5G, eyes rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      SC for checks on last-minute litigations on MBBS course      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts      Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated      Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife      Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'      North Korea accuses U.S. of declaring war, says can take countermeasures      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu      DMK pleads court to disqualify OPS faction      Chandigarh boy commits suicide, police suspects Blue Whale Challenge      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      Modi says battle against corruption uncompromising      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Cong believes in dynasty, BJP in performance, says Shah      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » National » No troop contribution in Afghanistan: India

No troop contribution in Afghanistan: India

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 15:02 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis inspects honour guard as India's Defence Minister Sitharaman looks on in New Delhi. Reuters Photo

U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis inspects honour guard as India's Defence Minister Sitharaman looks on in New Delhi. Reuters Photo

India and the US today discussed ways to deepen their defence ties along with key issues such as Afghanistan, where New Delhi has ruled out any troop contribution, and terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her US counterpart James Mattis held comprehensive talks covering the entire gamut of the bilateral defence partnership.

"The situation in our neighbourhood and the growing menace of cross-border terrorism were discussed in depth. There is growing convergence in the approaches of both our countries on this issue," Sitharaman said at a joint press conference.

She said both sides recognise the importance of holding those who use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to account and to dismantle the infrastructure that supports terrorism.

On his part, Mattis said there can be "no tolerance to terrorism safe havens".He also welcomed India's contribution in war-torn Afghanistan.

India, one of the largest contributors in Afghanistan where it in involved in several development projects, however, has ruled out troops contribution amidst the US emphasis for a greater participation by the country in the conflict-ridden Islamic nation.

"We have made it clear that there shall not be boots from India on the ground (Afghan)," Sitharaman said while responding to a query on whether India will contribute troops in Afghanistan.

Sitharaman also said that Mattis has assured her that he will raise with Pakistan the issue of terrorism emanating from there.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.