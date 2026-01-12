In Kashmir's freezing Dal Lake, lotus stem harvesters hold on to vanishing way of life

Unlike cultivated crops, ‘nadru’ grows wild, making it highly sensitive to ecological stress. Environmental assessments of Dal Lake have consistently pointed to untreated sewage, solid waste, siltation, weed infestation, and encroachments as major threats to the lake’s ecosystem. Repeated dredging and deweeding operations, aimed at restoring navigability and water flow, have also disturbed lake beds where lotus roots naturally thrive.

While official data on lotus growth is not maintained, harvesters say natural patches have steadily shrunk over the past two decades. Many report that winter collections are now a fraction of what they were in the early 2000s, forcing families to supplement incomes through daily wage labour or abandon the occupation altogether.

In Srinagar’s markets, lotus stems typically sell for ₹150 to ₹250 per kilogram, depending on quality. However, fluctuating availability and rising household expenses mean earnings remain uncertain, especially during harsh winters.

Even as the livelihood weakens, the winter harvest has become an unlikely attraction for visitors. Tourists staying in houseboats or riding shikaras often stop to watch harvesters disappear beneath the icy surface and re-emerge minutes later clutching pale bundles of nadru.

Many record videos or ask how long a person can endure such a cold. “People are shocked,” said a shikara operator. “Some say they feel cold just watching.”